LIVE: Parliament session begins, lawmakers to Q&A with Cabinet members


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting of the Parliament has kicked off on October 4, reports Armenpress.

86 MPs are registered.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the October 3 session the Parliament discussed a number of legislative initiatives submitted by the government.

At 16:30 the Cabinet members will answer to questions of the lawmakers.



