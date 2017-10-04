Russia seeks enhancing co-op with Iran, Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia plans to expand close cooperation with Turkey and Iran for countering terrorism in Syria and Iraq, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, TASS reported.

According to Lavrov, daily cooperation on all levels with Ankara and Tehran proves that “Turkey and Iran literally play a key role in terms of stabilizing the situation in Syria and Iraq”.