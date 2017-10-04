Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Besime Konca, the Turkish Member of Parliament from the HDP party, has been stripped from her parliamentary mandate, Diken reports.

Konca has been sentenced to 2,5 years imprisonment for carrying out “criminal propaganda”.

Earlier four other lawmakers from the same party were stripped from their mandates, including the co-chair of HDP.

The pro-Kurdish HDP party won 59 seats in Turkey’s parliament in the 2015 election.

Now the number dropped to 54.

Selahattin Demirtas – the co-chair of the party, and another 7 lawmakers from the party remain jailed.