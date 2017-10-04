Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-10-17


LONDON, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.75% to $2126.50, copper price stood at $6504.00, lead price down by 1.18% to $2502.00, nickel price up by 2.11% to $10645.00, tin price down by 0.05% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 1.96% to $3257.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration