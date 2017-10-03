Armenian, Georgian Ombudsmen reach agreement over incident in Georgia’s Gumburdo village

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Based on the information about the clashes between the residents of Georgia’s Gumburdo village and the Police of Georgia the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has immediately initiated an investigative procedure. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the HRD Armenia, any developments connected with the incident are in the spotlight of Ombudsman Aramn Tatoyan’s attention.

Since the first day of the incident the Office of the HRD Armenia contacted the staff of the Georgian Public Defense Office. Arman Tatoyan has personally discussed the issue several times with his Georgian counterpart Ucha Nanuashvili. The issue has also been raised in a written form.

“An investigation procedure has been initiated at the Office of the Public Defender of Georgia in connection with the incident. According to Ucha Nanuashvili, in the limits of his powers all necessary measures are being taken”.

According to the agreement reached with Georgia’s Public Defender, special attention will be paid to the discussion of the applications submitted by Armenians. The relatives of the participants of the incident who are in Armenia can apply to the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia for information.

“An agreement has been reached between Arman Tatoyan and Ucha Nanuashvili to regularly exchange information between the Ombudsman Offices of the two countries”, reads the statement of the HRD Armenia.

Armenian residents of Georgian village of Gumburdo tried to erect a cross-stone near one of the Armenian Churches of Javakhk but the Police prohibited. Tensions between the residents and the Police rose, after which the Police forces that arrived a bit later used non-proportional force against Armenians, beating some of the participants.