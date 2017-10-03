Money saved as a result of reduction of President’s Staff to be allocated to reserve fund of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. By the September 1, 2017 instruction of the President of Armenia, the number of the President’s Staff employees has been reduced by 54. ARMENPRESS reports conditioned by that the Government of Armenia will make re-distributions in the state budget of 2017. The issue is in the agenda of the Cabinet’s October 5 meeting.

29 million AMD out of the sum allocated to the President’s Staff by the state budget 2017 will be allocated to the reserve fund of the Government.