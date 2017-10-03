Strengthening security of Armenia and Artsakh remains key point of Armenia’s political agenda – Senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The recent regional developments as well as the “Armenia-Diaspora” pan-Armenian conference once again showed that the issue of strengthening the security of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh remains key point of Armenia’s political agenda, ARMENPRESS reports Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said.

“By saying that, I mean the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, condemnation of the Genocide and the struggle against denialism. The mentioned emphases were the key point of President Sargsyan’s speech at the UN Summit”, Sharmazanov said.

According to him, in a situation when there are numerous regional challenges, it’s necessary to seriously focus on the security system.

“We not only have to revise our foreign policy priorities, including in the sphere of security system, but we should also deepen our security links with the CSTO”, he said, highlighting in this context the military exercises of the CSTO scheduled in October in Armenia.