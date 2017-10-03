Armenian MP condemns use of force by Georgian law enforcement officers against Javakhk- Armenians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Member of the National Assembly of Armenia representing RPA faction, head of “Javakhk” patriotic union Shirak Torosyan condemns the fact that the innocent, non-political act of Javakhk-Armenians erecting a cross-stone in Gumburdo village of Javakhk was counter-measured by state force. According to him, several churches are built, reconstructed and re-consecrated every year in Javakhk, and there have been no problems with the Georgian authorities so far.

“The residents of the village tried to put forward the issue of the erection of the cross-stone, despite the preliminary agreement that it should be erected after the elections. Non-proportional force was used – something that deserves our condemnation”, ARMENPRESS reports Shirak Torosyan told the reporters at the National Assembly, adding that the mentioned village is famous for its fiery temper and it’s useless to speak to the residents in the language of force.

According to him, the current development dynamic of Armenian-Georgian relations and the new, realistic agenda obliges the sides to prevent similar incidents. “The Georgian leadership has not responded to the incident in any way. Of course, there have been direct conversations between relevant officials, and I think such conversations can be more useful than publicly throwing mud at each other”, the MP said.

The Armenians of Javakhk wanted to erect a cross-stone in the garden of one of the Armenian Churches, but the Police prohibited. The tensions rose between the Armenian residents and the Police turning into a brawl.