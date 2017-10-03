Russia’s Putin calls on all countries to provide humanitarian aid to Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin says all countries should join the process of providing humanitarian aid to Syria and demining efforts in that country, TASS reports.

“A pressing task today is increasing the supply of humanitarian aid and demining the liberated territories," Putin said at the presentation of foreign ambassadors’ credentials ceremony.

According to the Russian President, “everyone who sincerely wishes peace to Syria and its people, who sincerely wants refugees to return to their homes should join these processes with the leading role played by the UN and without any preconditions”.

