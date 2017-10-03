EU Commissioner reaffirms readiness to assist innovation and economic growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to assist innovation and economic growth in Armenia during his recent visit to Yerevan, Hoa-Binh Adjemian – Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia, told reporters on October 3, reports Armenpress.

“The EU implements two important projects in Armenia – the EU4Business and the EU4Innovation. Yesterday Commissioner Hahn visited Armenia who reaffirmed our readiness to assist innovation and economic growth in Armenia”, Hoa-Binh Adjemian said.

He presented the EU assistance provided to Armenia. He said they provide assistance for the business environment, availability of finances, education and representation. “We are closely working with the government on improving the business environment and independence of judiciary. We also assist on improving the availability of SMEs finances in the form of loans”, he said.

According to him, education is one of the key factors promoting development. “The EU4Innofation project worth 23 million Euro focuses on promoting or deepening education of natural sciences. We are closely cooperating with the TUMO Center and the education and science ministry on this path. The EU assists scientific-research programs under the Horizon 2020 program”, he said.