President Sargsyan, top officials attend lying-in-state ceremony of former NSS chief Gorik Hakobyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The lying-in-state ceremony of former National Security Service director, Presidential advisor Gorik Hakobyan took place in the headquarters of the National Security Service in Yerevan.

The ceremony was attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, the current NSS director Georgi Kutoyan and other officials and MPs.

Gorik Hakobyan passed away September 30 aged 71.