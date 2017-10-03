Czech Export Bank plans to provide warranties for upgrade of Armenia’s Nuclear Power Plant

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Export Bank (ČEB) plans to provide warranties to Škoda JS for the upgrade of Armenia’s Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, the Czech Radio reports.

“The Czech Export Bank will provide warranties worth about one million USD for technological exports to the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant. This order is a great achievement for the Czech energy field and the Czech Export Bank. This is the Bank’s first historical trade deal in the territory of Armenia”, Karel Bureš - Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the ČEB, said.

ŠKODA JS will deliver a reactor management system to Metsamor that is similar to the systems installed in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. At the moment a similar system is being delivered to Hungary.