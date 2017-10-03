Armenian, Czech foreign ministries hold political consultations in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and the Czech Republic were held October 2 in Yerevan.

Deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan led the Armenian delegation, while the Czech delegation was led by Jakub Dürr – deputy foreign minister of the Czech Republic, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

A wide range of issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Czech relations was discussed during the consultation – including actions towards enhancing political, economic dialogue and cooperation in various sectors.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-EU relations and prospects for expanding partnership on the sidelines of international organizations and Eastern Partnership.

On the same day, the Czech delegation had a meeting with deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan. During the meeting Kocharyan presented to the Czech side the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for advancing the settlement process of the Karabakh conflict, and touched upon regional security issues.