Newly-appointed Ambassador of Colombia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia to Armenia Alfonso López Caballero (residence in Moscow) presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on October 3, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in carrying out a diplomatic mission in Armenia. The President expressed hope Alfonso López Caballero, as the first Ambassador of Colombia to Armenia, will make efforts for the development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries, stating that Armenia is ready for that. Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that the accreditation of Ambassadors in both countries will enable strengthening the bilateral interstate relations.

The President said despite the geographical distance the Armenian people have warm attitude towards the countries of Latin America, including Colombia, which is linked with the fact that those countries provided shelters and opportunity to develop to some part of the Armenian people who survived the Genocide. According to the President, the existence of a city named Armenia in Colombia is one of the proofs of ties existing between the two peoples.

The Colombian Ambassador thanked for the reception and assured that he will do everything for the development of Armenian-Colombian ties, and agreed that the two peoples have warm attitudes towards each other which serves as a good base for strengthening the interstate ties.