April War 2016 website launched

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. April War 2016 (www.april2016.am) website was launched by the joint efforts of the Armses schientific-educational center NGO and the Center for Strategic Research of the Yerevan State University, the Youth Foundation of Armenia told Armenpress.

The website is dedicated to the April War of 2016, the military operations, the life and the history of heroic deeds of fallen soldiers and the current stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

There are also analytical materials in the website – articles, interviews, chronicles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and Armenia’s strategic concerns and can be useful both for the Armenian and foreign audience.

The website also has an Azerbaijani page which presents answers to questions the Azerbaijani active users try to receive from the Armenian side. That page is only available to Azerbaijani users to avoid overloading the website.

At the moment works are being carried out to supplement the website materials.

The preliminary information of the website’s huge content volumes has been collected thanks to the field works in respective military units of the Defense Army and the Defense Ministry that were engaged in the military operations, visits to the families of fallen soldiers, as well as constant mutual consultations with the field’s leading and renowned specialists.