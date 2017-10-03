Armenian, Russian parliamentary committees sign joint statement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Delegation of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia and the RF FA Federal Council Committee on International Affairs respectively led by the Chairmen of the Committees Armen Ashotyan and Konstantin Kosachev held a joint sitting in the Capital of the Russian Federation Moscow on September 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, as result of the sitting, the Chairmen of the partner Committees of the two parliaments signed a joint statement, by which the mechanisms of the inter-parliamentary cooperation formed during the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Armenian diplomatic relations is highly assessed within the framework of the political dialogue existing between Russia and Armenia.

By the joint statement the parties express their satisfaction with the friendly relations existing between the two states and continuous development and strengthening of cooperation.

Regarding the international political agenda the parties underlined the availability of the approximate or coinciding positions particularly over the issues, which relate to the problems of the formation of the world order based on the strengthening of multi-polarity and international institutes, principles and norms of universal recognition of the international law.

Both sides also touched upon the problems of regional security. In this context the parties expressed their support to the joint efforts within the CSTO framework aimed at the stability and provision of peaceful development in the South Caucasus. The parties also reaffirmed their commitment of seeking peaceful and mutually acceptable solutions in the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles existing in the joint statements of the Chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.

Touching upon the perspectives of economic cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the parties underlined the successes recorded in the trade-economic cooperation.

The parties also highlighted the necessity of the deepening and development of the mutual economic integration for reaching the goals of the effective and competitive unit, the Eurasian Economic Union.

Referring to the problems of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, the parties emphasized the cooperation within the frameworks of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the CSTO PA, the OSCE PA, and expressed readiness to coordinate the actions on the inter-parliamentary platforms for more effective cooperation.

As an inseparable element of the foreign policy the parties also greatly highlighted the role and significance of the parliamentary diplomacy, underlined the practice of holding joint sittings, observing them as an opportunity for giving impetus to the development of the national legislation and harmonizing the processes, and the improvement of the legal practice.

The parties reached an agreement to hold the next joint sitting in Yerevan in the first half of 2018.