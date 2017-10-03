‘Architects of Denial’ movie executive producers meet with U.S. legislators, highlight importance of Armenian Genocide recognition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Dean Cain and Montel Williams – executive producers of the powerful anti-genocide documentary “Architects of Denial” - joined the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on Capitol Hill last week in calling on U.S. legislators to reject Turkey's gag-rule and adopt legislation (H.Res.220 and S.Res.136) applying the lessons of the Armenian Genocide to the prevention of future atrocities, ANCA told Armenpress.

Cain and Williams reminded legislators that genocide denial leads to it perpetuation, connecting the Armenian Genocide with ongoing official Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.

Among the legislators who took the opportunity to discuss the legacy of the Armenian Genocide and Turkey’s denial on the geopolitical realities of today were, House Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn (D-SC), House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel (D-NY), and Representatives from throughout the U.S. including Reps. Kevin Kramer (R-ND), Dan Donovan (R-NY), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Louis Gohmert (R-TX), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Duncan Hunter (R-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Juan Vargas (D-CA), among others.

“Architects of Denial” will be simultaneously debuting in theaters on October 6.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, Genocide Watch founder Dr. Gregory Stanton, FBI Whistleblower and journalist Sibel Edmonds, famous British attorney Geoffrey Ronald Robertson and genocide survivors are featured in the film.

“There are many facts which prove that what happened was genocide. The great powers, such as the US, don’t recognize the Armenian Genocide. Turkey is carrying out aggressive lobbying worldwide in order to make sure the Armenian Genocide isn’t mentioned”, Julian Assange says in the film.

“The most brutal means of annihilation were used against Armenians”, Robertson says.