US musician Tom Petty dies at 67


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. American rock-musician Tom Petty has died at the age of 67, BBC reports.

Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home early on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, but could not be revived and died later that evening.

Petty was best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers rock band, producing such hits as American Girl, Breakdown, Free Fallin', Learning to Fly and Refugee.



