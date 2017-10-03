Armenia can become important link between Singapore and markets of EAEU states – Vahagn Vardanyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Although being small in number, the Armenian community of Singapore has left a significant trace in that country’s history. Armenians were living in Singapore since the early 19th century. They were actively engaged in the country’s trade-economic life. In the mid 19th century there were already major Armenian trade companies in Singapore. Armenians reached great success in the services field, including in the hotel business. For instance, Raffles Hotel has been established and controlled by an Armenian family.

Today as well Armenians are active in Singapore. Vahagn Vardanyan – deputy director of Han Academy of Honk Kong, told Armenpress that at the moment the number of Armenians living in Singapore is over 70. Some part of them are from Armenia, over 20-25 people. The representatives of the Armenian community are represented in different spheres. Some of them run their own business, some are working in the financial sector, and there are also Armenians working in the education field. Armenian specialists work in leading educational institutions.

Like the other Armenian communities, here as well there is a problem of maintenance of Armenian language. As the danger of assimilation always exists abroad, families try to mitigate it. Armenian church plays a key role for the Armenian community of Singapore. “The first Christian church in Singapore has a history of 182 years. It plays a great role in maintenaning the Armenian identity and is a unique meeting place for Armenians”, Vahagn Vardanyan said. In 1833 a piece of land was provided to the Armenian community of Singapore where the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church has been constructed in 1834 and consecrated in 1835 (the first Christian church in Singapore which is in the list of the country’s prominent historical monuments).

The contribution Armenians had in the history of Singapore helps some people to be informed about Armenians. But the information on Armenia in the country is more limited. Vahagn Vardanyan said there is a positive progress on this path in recent years. “A number of recent events contributed to changing this picture. In particular, the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the visit of Pope Francis to Armenia. There have also been many visits from Armenia to Singapore, up to the presidential level”, he said.

In addition, non-official figures also contribute to increasing Armenia’s recognition. For instance, Henrikh Mkhitaryan contributes to Armenia’s recognition among football players which are not few in the country. The visits of other famous figures, including Kim Kardashian during the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide also contributed to this process.

Boosting tourism flow to Armenian will contribute to increasing Armenia’s recognition among the people of Singapore. “As Armenia is far from Singapore, there will be tourists who will prefer to be in more than one country through a regional visit. For instance, regional tour-packages can be formed”, he said.

As for Armenia-Singapore economic affairs, Vardanyan said the current trade rates can be more. In particular, Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), can become an important link between Singapore and other countries-markets of the Union.