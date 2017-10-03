LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.02% to $2090.00, copper price down by 0.41% to $6504.00, lead price up by 0.92% to $2532.00, nickel price down by 2.34% to $10425.00, tin price down by 0.19% to $20710.00, zinc price up by 0.95% to $3195.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.85% to $59500.00.Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 08:43 European Stocks - 02-10-17
- 08:40 US stocks up - 02-10-17
- 08:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-17
- 08:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-10-17
- 08:34 Oil Prices down - 02-10-17
- 10.02-21:52 Artsakh’s President holds consultation over issues of peoples subjected to repressions in 1937- 38
- 10.02-21:10 YSPS unites young intellectuals – the school year kicks off
- 10.02-20:39 Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles checks information on existence of Armenians among victims and injured of Las Vegas incident
- 10.02-20:15 EEU, China finish talks on trade and economic agreement
- 10.02-19:13 President Sargsyan receives Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations
- 10.02-19:00 Top leadership and relatives say last goodbye to former Director of NSS Armenia Gorik Hakobyan
- 10.02-18:28 Armenian Premier receives Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations
- 10.02-17:27 Armenian-Canadian ICT Forum kicks off in Yerevan for the first time
- 10.02-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-17
- 10.02-17:21 Asian Stocks up - 02-10-17
- 10.02-16:43 Newly-appointed Ambassador of Colombia presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM
- 10.02-16:38 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to US President Donald Trump
- 10.02-16:24 FM Nalbandian is convinced Armenia-EU mutual partnership will be supplemented with new programs
- 10.02-16:08 Armenia plans to expand partnership with EU in all spheres – FM Nalbandian
- 10.02-15:32 OSCE PA’s Vigenin denies Azerbaijani media reports on Minsk Group
- 10.02-15:23 EU-Armenia relations have further improved, says Commissioner Johannes Hahn
- 10.02-15:07 New US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to make first regional visit
- 10.02-15:01 ‘Deadliest mass shooting in US history’ – Las Vegas attack death toll rises to at least 50
- 10.02-14:41 Dink murder trial resumes as friends gather outside Istanbul court
- 10.02-14:37 Upcoming agreement to help deepening cooperation between Armenia and EU – Commissioner Johannes Hahn
- 10.02-14:19 Increasing population to 4 million by 2040 is possible, research shows
- 10.02-14:11 Armenia has ambitious program for development of military-industrial complex
- 10.02-13:06 At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Las Vegas concert
- 10.02-12:54 Armenia, China have no weapons supply deal yet
- 10.02-12:39 Armenia eligible to appeal IWF decision on suspension
- 10.02-12:37 Armenia’s IT field records 35% growth in first half of 2017
- 10.02-12:34 Russian minister “delighted” by Armenia’s practice of teaching chess in schools
- 10.02-12:10 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
- 10.02-12:08 Shooting at Las Vegas concert kills at least two, suspect “down”
- 10.02-11:51 Turkey military chief visits Iran
17:11, 09.27.2017
Viewed 5089 times Levon Aronian wins FIDE World Cup
10:09, 09.29.2017
Viewed 4237 times ‘Armenia means homesickness to me’ – Turkish girl’s identity quest leads to the other side of Ararat
10:57, 09.26.2017
Viewed 2976 times Manchester United arrive in Moscow for CSKA match
10:00, 09.26.2017
Viewed 2293 times US “deeply disappointed” by Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
09:51, 09.26.2017
Viewed 2213 times Iraqi Kurdistan referendum preliminary results available