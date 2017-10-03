LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.02% to $2090.00, copper price down by 0.41% to $6504.00, lead price up by 0.92% to $2532.00, nickel price down by 2.34% to $10425.00, tin price down by 0.19% to $20710.00, zinc price up by 0.95% to $3195.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.85% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.