Artsakh’s President holds consultation over issues of peoples subjected to repressions in 1937- 38


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on October 2 dedicated to a range of legal and social issues concerning the people subjected to repressions in 1937-38.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the President instructed to the heads of appropriate bodies to carry on an additional study of the discussed issues and report him about further activities.



