YSPS unites young intellectuals – the school year kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The solemn opening ceremony of the school year 2017-2018 of the Yerevan Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe took place in Yerevan.

“YSPS unites a diversity of young intellectuals. It is proven by experience. This school has become a platform where it’s possible to hold open and in-depth discussions”, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan said during the opening ceremony.

According to school Principal Armen Zakaryan, the main mission of the school and the main topic of discussions is the idea of modernized Armenia. “To make this idea a reality we must pass through self-cognition and world cognition – something we do here”, Zakaryan said.

Vice Premier, Minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan called on the audience of the new school year to actively engage in the school activities and take advantage of the exclusive opportunity to learn.

The Yerevan Schools of Political Studies was established under the auspices of the Council of Europe. The official opening of the school took place on June 29, 2005.

Present and former Prime Ministers, President of the Constitutional Court, Ministers, PACE parliamentarians, Ambassadors of Armenia to other countries, as well as Ambassadors accredited in Armenia have delivered lectures at the school. Representatives of the EU, CoE, OSCE, NATO, Venice Commission have also delivered lectures at the YSPS.

The school organized seminars and discussions on fundamental and pressing political issues, implements practical political teaching.