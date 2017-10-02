Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles checks information on existence of Armenians among victims and injured of Las Vegas incident

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles checks the information on existence of Armenians of Armenian citizens among the victims and injured of Las Vegas incident, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

A criminal opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel in Las Vegas. According to latest information received from patrol service of Las Vegas, over 50 people have died and over 400 are inured.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent condolence letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the incident.