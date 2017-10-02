EEU, China finish talks on trade and economic agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the Ministry of Commerce of China have announced the end of the talks on trade and economic agreement.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the EEC Board, the agreement was signed in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. The document was signed by Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan representing the Chinese side and Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (Minister) for Trade Veronika Nikishina representing the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The Union and China have agreed that legal-technical checking of the document will be finished in maximally short period of time, following which the document will be ready for final signing.

“The trade and economic agreement between the EEU and China is a long expected and historical document that is beneficial for all the sides”, Veronika Nikishina said, adding that the signing of the document will foster trade turnover between the EEU member states and China.

The sides emphasized that the talks went on in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.