President Sargsyan receives Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 2 Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the interlocutors recorded with satisfaction that Armenia-EU cooperation develops effectively and dynamically, one of the practical evidences of which is the opening of Bavra border check-point the construction of which was assisted by the EU. Commissioner Hahn assured that according to the assessment of the Frontex, Bavra and Bagratashen check points are among the best ones located out of the EU borders.

President Sargsyan and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Enlargement Negotiations discussed the agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation ahead of the upcoming summit of the EU’s Eastern Partnership summit, outlining the future steps for the development of bilateral relations. The sides also referred to the works of the preparatory stage for the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

During the meeting Serzh Sargsyan and Johannes Hahn exchanged views on regional issues and challenges, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.