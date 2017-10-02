Armenian Premier receives Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on October 2 the delegation led by Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, greeting the guests, Premier Karapetyan said, “Armenia had a year full of active developments and Armenia-EU relations were not an exception. We have finished the negotiations and have initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed in Brussels. The Eastern Partnership, as a format of multi-lateral cooperation, replenishes our bilateral relations with the EU. During the last years w managed to record visible results also in the sectoral directions of the partnership and we have particular expectations from the upcoming summit”. The Head of the Executive referred to the initiatives and works done in the framework of Armenia-EU partnership and expressed satisfaction over the results, highlighting the continuation of the partnership. Premier Karen Karapetyan assessed the collaboration with the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski as effective and constructive.

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, highlighting the continuation of the partnership with Armenia, noted, “I think by signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement we will make a step forward after which we will decide to take or not to take the opportunities given by that agreement”, Hahn said, adding that this is the first case when the EU has such an agreement with a member state of the EEU.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring the agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation. Premier Karapetyan highlighted the continuation of the GSP+ privileged trade regime of the EU.

Karen Karapetyan presented the priorities of the Government of Armenia, noting that reforms will be implemented in all the spheres which will be first of all target the change of mentality, application of new management culture and ensuring effective feedback with the public. Johannes Hahn assessed the Government plan as ambitious, noting that the EU is ready to discuss assistance opportunities in the spheres of mutual interest.