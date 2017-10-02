Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-17

YEREVAN, 2 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 478.04 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.83 drams to 560.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.26 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.70 drams to 636.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 19.11 drams to 19720.4 drams. Silver price up by 0.42 drams to 259.13 drams. Platinum price up by 19.81 drams to 14139.79 drams.