Armenian-Canadian ICT Forum kicks off in Yerevan for the first time

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Canadian ICT Forum has kicked off in Yerevan on October 2 which was attended by 70 representatives of more than 20 ICT Armenian and international organizations, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Annick Goulet - Minister-Counsellor on Trade at the Embassy of Canada in Moscow, welcomed the Forum participants, stating that the idea of holding this Forum was born a year ago and thanked to the Armenian minister of transport, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan for assistance to hold the Forum. Annick Goulet said the governments of the two countries pay major attention to this field since it is one of the pillars of the economy and has great future.

Boris Demirkhanyan – deputy minister of transport, communication and IT, welcomed the participants and thanked the Canadian Embassy in Armenia for organizing and holding this Forum. The deputy minister presented the achievements and opportunities of the Armenian ICT field and expressed hope that the Forum will contribute to further boosting and deepening the Armenian-Canadian partnership in this field.

“The experience of the Armenian and Canadian ICT companies can be used for the two countries. It’s important to find the formula where and how we can cooperate. We will do everything possible to assist the ICT initiatives be they at state or private levels”, the deputy minister said.

The Armenian-Canadian ICT Forum is being held in Armenia for the first time. It aims at discussing and presenting Armenia’s ICT field achievements, finding new opportunities of international cooperation.

