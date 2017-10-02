Newly-appointed Ambassador of Colombia presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Colombia to Armenia Alfonso López Caballero (residence in Moscow) presented the copy of his credentials to foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on October 2, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Ambassador and expressed hope as the first Ambassador of Colombia to Armenia he will have his contribution to the further development of Armenian-Colombian ties.

FM Nalbandian expressed confidence that the accreditation of ambassadors by the two countries will provide wide chance to effectively utilize the existing potential in the bilateral ties.

In his turn the Ambassador thanked for the reception and said as the first Ambassador he will make the maximal efforts during his mission to give new impetus to the bilateral relations.

A number of issues of bilateral agenda were discussed at the meeting, such as deepening the cooperation in international structures, expanding the legal framework, establishing inter-parliamentary contacts, holding consultations between the foreign ministries, as well as boosting the trade-economic and cultural ties.



