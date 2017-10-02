Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to US President Donald Trump


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the violence that took place in Las Vegas, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “I was informed with a deep sorrow about the horrible violence in Las Vegas which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people and injured hundreds.

At this difficult moment of grief and loss, I extend my deepest condolences and support to You, the friendly people of the United States and the relatives of the victims, wishing them strength, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

We together with the US people pray for the peace of souls of the victims and full recovery of the injured”.

