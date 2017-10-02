FM Nalbandian is convinced Armenia-EU mutual partnership will be supplemented with new programs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian attaches importance to contacts between people in the relations of Armenia and the European Union, reports Armenpress.

During a joint press conference with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn in Yerevan, the minister said visa regime liberalization is one of the most important components to deepen movement and contacts between the people which is enshrined in the Vilnius and Riga declarations.

“Our agenda is supplemented with a new content, in particular, with expansion of trans-European transportation network, there are proposals to reduce harmonization of roaming tariffs in the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as to finance small and medium enterprises with a local currency for their development in the partnership countries. I am convinced that our mutual partnership will be supplemented with other programs”, he said.

According to him, Armenia and the EU cooperate in different spheres, like assistance to rural communities, modernization process of Armenia-Georgia border checkpoints and etc.

At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Johannes Hahn arrived in Armenia on October 2. During the visit he will have meetings with Armenia’s high-ranking officials.