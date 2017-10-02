Armenia plans to expand partnership with EU in all spheres – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has close ties with the European Union and plans to expand the partnership in all spheres of mutual interest, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during a joint press conference with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“Our contacts, meetings, dialogues are on regular basis. Today’s visit is another chance to continue our discussions in Yerevan. The European Union provides significant assistance to Armenia’s ongoing reforms, constantly supports promoting human rights and rule of law, further strengthening democratic institutions, as well as Armenia’s efforts on the effective governance of judiciary. I would like to especially highlight our partnership in the context of the parliamentary elections held in Armenia last year in April. Over the past two years our partnership recorded important achievements in line with the spirit of the joint declaration of the Eastern Partnership summit in Riga”, FM Nalbandian said, stating that Armenia joined Horizon 2020, the talks over Creative Europe, Common Aviation Area are completed, the agreement on priorities document of Armenia and the EU is also completed.

Edward Nalbandian once again recalled that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement has been initialed the signing of which in November, 2017 in Brussels can be considered as one of the key achievements of the Eastern Partnership summit.

“The meeting with Johannes Hahn focused on discussing the preparation works of signing the agreement during the upcoming Brussels summit”, Nalbandian said.

He added that they have also discussed the regional issues, the situation in the Middle East and the developments in Syria.

“I have introduced Mr. Hahn on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the preparation of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents. Mr. Hahn reaffirmed the EU’s unconditional and complete support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries”, the minister said.

At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Johannes Hahn arrived in Armenia on October 2. During the visit he will have meetings with Armenia’s high-ranking officials.