OSCE PA’s Vigenin denies Azerbaijani media reports on Minsk Group

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), on October 2 released a statement denying certain Azerbaijani media reports on his statement over the OSCE Minsk Group, reports Armenpress.

“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group. I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Vigenin said.

Kristian Vigenin visited Armenia on September 29-30. Before arriving in Armenia, he visited Azerbaijan and Georgia. He will report on the results of the regional visit on October 4.