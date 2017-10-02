Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

OSCE PA’s Vigenin denies Azerbaijani media reports on Minsk Group


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), on October 2 released a statement denying certain Azerbaijani media reports on his statement over the OSCE Minsk Group, reports Armenpress.

“During my recent trip to Azerbaijan, I was misquoted in local news media. While an immediate correction was requested and implemented, other news sources had already made use of the inaccurate information. Therefore I have to reiterate that I have never suggested a recomposition of the OSCE Minsk Group. I support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs, and will continue working at the parliamentary level to contribute to their efforts of finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Vigenin said.

Kristian Vigenin visited Armenia on September 29-30. Before arriving in Armenia, he visited Azerbaijan and Georgia. He will report on the results of the regional visit on October 4.

 



