New US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group to make first regional visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group United States Co-Chair Andrew Schofer will carry out his first official visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and get acquainted with the situation on spot. During his visit to the region Andrew Schofer will also participate in high-level meetings together with the other Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the US Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

“The US is in favor of the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and will continue to actively work with the sides as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair. As US Co-Chair, Mr. Schofer is in favor of our long-time policy – adopted among the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which is: a fair settlement must be based on international rights, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of non use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity and equal rights and determination”, the US Embassy said in a statement.