Dink murder trial resumes as friends gather outside Istanbul court

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Hrant Dink murder trials will resume October 2 in Istanbul’s Court for Serious Crimes, Agos reports.

83 suspects are involved in the trial, including police officers. The trials will be held October 2-3 and 5-6.

Like previously, Hrant’s friends have gathered outside the courthouse and demand justice.

One of Hrant’s friends issued a statement, reminding that the trial is continuing for already 10 years but not everyone involved in the murder have faced justice.

“We are still very far away from justice. 10 years and three months passed, but the murder hasn’t been revealed. We will continue following the trial”, Bulent Aydin said.

HDP lawmaker Garo Paylan also joined the gathering.

Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of Istanbul’s Agos daily, was shot dead outside his office in 2007.