Upcoming agreement to help deepening cooperation between Armenia and EU – Commissioner Johannes Hahn

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. It is in the interests of the European Union to have strong, prosperous and stable Armenia in the South Caucasus which will contribute to further stabilization of the neighbourhood, Johannes Hahn - Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said during a joint press conference with foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“This is already our 6th meeting this year and first one in Yerevan, which means we have met with each other for several times which also reflects the close ties we can really create between the EU and Armenia. It’s really nice to again hear about the long list of actions that are being implemented since it ensures the visibility of that actions, in other words the EU assistance to Armenia’s further development becomes more visible. With that stability and spirit the European Union and Armenia will soon sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership new agreement. This agreement, as well as the Partnership Priorities will strengthen and deepen our cooperation”, Johannes Hahn said, adding that this is the first agreement within the frames of the Eastern Partnership since Armenia is the first country of the Eastern Partnership that establishes partnership priorities with the EU.

The EU Commissioner expressed hope that it will serve as example for the remaining countries. “We are very interested to see how this agreement will be implemented. This new crucial agreement will help to show that Armenia, participating in the Eurasian integration process, at the same time establishes comprehensive and enhanced partnership with the European Union. This is the main idea of the agreement”, he said.

At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Johannes Hahn arrived in Armenia on October 2. During the visit he will have meetings with Armenia’s high-ranking officials.