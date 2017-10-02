Increasing population to 4 million by 2040 is possible, research shows

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Artem Asatryan, Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs says it is possible to increase the country’s population to 4 million people by 2040.

At a yearly summarizing press conference, the minister said relevant studies, research and calculation were conducted.

Asked whether or not this number is realistic, taking into account the low birthrate, migration, the minister said ensuring demographic indicator at the expense of natural increase is risky.

“We must take into account migration flows. These have rather intensified globally. From this perspective, in order to increase the population of Armenia, why not also to achieve the outlines indicator – a mechanical inflow must be present, repatriation, return of citizens who are abroad”, he said.

According to Asatryan, all steps and programs of the government are aimed for creation of jobs and improvement of the social-economic situation.

Earlier President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had announced that the country seeks to have a population of at least 4 million by 2040.