Armenia has ambitious program for development of military-industrial complex

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has many ambitions programs for the development of military-industrial complex, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said at a press conference on October 2, reports Armenpress.

“Recently the session of the Council on the development of military-industrial complex was held led by the Prime Minister of Armenia. We are going to hold such a session for our lawmakers in coming days who are interested in it”, the minister said.

He added that this program needs certain funding in order to be able to carry out a lot of works. “The directions through which our research teams today are working are really a priority and very important for our Armed Forces, and I am confident that we will implement them in practice within the upcoming 1-2 years since we have the precedents”, he said.

Vigen Sargsyan stated that Armenia has products that are so advanced and innovative which can create a great interest in the international market.