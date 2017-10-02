At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Las Vegas concert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in USA on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others before the suspect was killed by police, Reuters reports.

Police described the suspect as being a local Las Vegas man who acted alone, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a briefing. But authorities were seeking an Asian female who police described as a companion of the suspect, he said.

They said that rumors of other shootings in the area were false. Off-duty police were believed to be among the victims.