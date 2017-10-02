Armenia eligible to appeal IWF decision on suspension
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of sports and youth affairs, the national Olympic committee and the weightlifting federation have time to appeal the International Weightlifting Federation’s decision, whereby 9 countries have been disqualified as result of re-testing for banned substances, the national Olympic committee said.
The IWF said it will suspend cooperation for 1 year with the weightlifting federations of Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia.
Re-testing of samples for doping of Hripsime Khurshudyan, Tigran Martirosyan and Norayr Vardanyan, the Armenian athletes of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, showed positive results.