Russian minister “delighted” by Armenia’s practice of teaching chess in schools

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s minister of education and science Olga Vasilyeva, who visited Armenia in September, says she is delighted by Armenia’s practice of teaching chess in schools. The Russian minister is convinced that the practice can be used in Russia also.

“Chess is a mandatory lesson in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th classes in Armenia. As result, they have finished 6th at this year’s international mathematics Olympiad and the country has great achievements in the IT sector”, Vasilyeva said during an interview with RT. She stressed that these achievements are interrelated.

Earlier, FIDE expressed willingness to support Russia in introducing chess among mandatory lessons in schools. “I fully support this proposal”, the minister said.