Armenia’s IT field records 35% growth in first half of 2017

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The information technologies field remains one of the priority directions of Armenia’s economic development, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and information technologies, said at the 3rd Armenian Internet Governance Forum, adding that the Armenian government, committed to its policy, makes great efforts for the effective development and strengthening of the ICT field, reports Armenpress.

“In this sense I want to state that 35% economic growth in the field has been recorded in the first half of 2017. Today the Internet is a part of our life, and it is impossible to conduct governance without it and engagement of different sectors of the public. I am convinced that the discussions of topics included in the Forum agenda will enable to find solutions to the challenges”, the minister said.

He attached importance to the professional discussion on issues in the fields of information security, the Internet impact on radio-TV, digitization of libraries, cloud technologies and the readiness to find solutions to them through joint efforts.

Alexandra Kulikova - Global Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at ICANN, attached importance to holding this Forum and said it is a chance to once again discuss the issues of the field.

“Civil society has been the driving force of internet governance. Armenia’s voice in the international platform of this field has always been heard. I think with joint efforts we can achieve tangible results”, she said.

Ceren Ünal – the European Chapter Development Manager at Internet Society, stressed the importance of internet security.

“The problem of countering threats at internet platform concerns to all. All circles should act in order to achieve a result. No circle, organization and individual can reach success alone”, she said.

The 3rd ArmIGF will hold public discussions on several issues. The Forum will focus on topics such as traditional libraries in the digitized era, the internet impact on radio and TV, personal data in the digitized era, cloud technologies and etc.





