Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark Alexander Arzumanyan on September 29 presented his credentials to the Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the private talk the Queen Margrethe II of Denmark talked about with great appreciation the history of the Armenian people and their significant contribution in the world civilization, by attaching importance to the development of inter-states ties with Armenia.

In his turn the Armenian Ambassador thanked for the high reception and wishes, adding that the friendly ties between the two peoples enable to give new impetus to further boosting the bilateral relations.