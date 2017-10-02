Turkey military chief visits Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of Turkey’s Armed Forces Hulusi Akar departed for Iran, Anadolu reports.

Akar had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Bagheri in Tehran. The sides discussed border security, counter-terrorism issues, and the regional situation, among other issues.

Hulusi Akar is expected to meet with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.