Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Turkey military chief visits Iran


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of Turkey’s Armed Forces Hulusi Akar departed for Iran, Anadolu reports.

Akar had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Bagheri in Tehran. The sides discussed border security, counter-terrorism issues, and the regional situation, among other issues.

Hulusi Akar is expected to meet with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration