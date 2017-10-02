Transportation minister dismisses rumors on acquiring ministry building

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Martirosyan, Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies, denies media rumors alleging he and the Prime Minister are planning to acquire the governmental building housing the ministry, which was earlier put up for auction as the ministry is moving to another building.

“We have commented on this for a few times, I say again this is false. This is disinformation. I don’t know why my name is being mentioned”, the minister told a press conference.

Martirosyan said there were no bidders in the auction. “Media reports said it is done intentionally in order for the price to drop, let me say that this isn’t true, the price is unchanged”, he said.

Earlier on August 3, the government decided to auction off the building of the transportation, communication and IT ministry in Yerevan’s Republic Square. The starting price was 13,223,400,652 drams.