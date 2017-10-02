‘I know a lot about Armenians’ – Jussi Biorn on grandmother’s Genocide memoirs & more

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Norwegian missionary Bodil Catharina Biorn had dedicated herself to serving the Armenian people during the Armenian Genocide. Becoming aware of the sufferings of the Armenian people, she went to Mush – at the same time helping the Armenians elsewhere in the surrounding parts. She cared and treated the orphans, saved the lives of numerous women and children. She also founded an orphanage in Alexandropol – the present day Gyumri. 102 years later, the grandson of Bodil Biorn – Jussi Biorn is in Armenia.

Jussi Biorn gave an interview to ARMENPRESS.

Mr. Biorn, what did your grandmother tell you about those days, what can you recall?

We lived in the same house in Norway, and she told me a lot. I know many things – even the names of the surviving children. My grandmother always touched upon this subject. She wrote down her memoirs. I don’t know exactly how many children she saved. She worked for nearly 30 years in Mush, Gyumri and Aleppo. I think she didn’t even count the number of children. My grandmother always helped those who suffered, those who really needed help. After the genocide she was in Aleppo, she founded an orphanage there, she brought together the sick children, treated them and returned them to their families.

What do you know about the Armenian Genocide from your grandmother’s memoirs, or other sources?

I know a lot about what had happened. I’ve read my grandmother’s memoir and letters many times. Undeniably – the genocide did indeed happen.

What is the stance of Norway for the Armenian Genocide issue? Why doesn’t the country which respects human rights the most recognize it?

Undoubtedly, the Armenian Genocide indeed happened. It doesn’t need evidence. Everybody knows about it, even Turkey. It is shameful for Muslims; they must explain why they’re lying for 100 years on. I believe they prefer to live in a lie.

And to what extent is the Norwegian society aware of it? What stance does it have?

A lot of people know about it. However their number is small in Norway. I am doing my best also with reporters and tourists, for them to get to know Armenia, and be aware of the Armenian Genocide fact. Many lawyers and journalists in Norway know about the genocide. I believe, Armenians shouldn’t forget the genocide, but they should also look into the future and develop.

What do you think is the reason of certain countries for not recognizing the Armenian Genocide?

Money is the problem. Those countries have a business-cooperation with Turkey, also tourism flow.

What do you think can Armenia do, which it hasn’t done, for the recognition of the Genocide?

I think it has been recognized everywhere already, if not officially then at least from within. You also have popular Armenian actors, renowned representatives of other areas, who also contribute to it. I think you have done your best, you never forget the Genocide.

Your father is ethnically Armenian, what do you know about Armenia and Armenians?

I visit Armenia often. I know many people here, the capital and even cab drivers. I have toured the entire country, I’ve also been to the bordering regions. I’ve been hosted in villages, I’ve talked to people, I helped some of them in their work.

What do you love the most in Armenia?

I love the hot summer of Armenia. You have wonderful cafes and restaurants. Also the fact that Armenians easily interact with others, wherever they are.

When are you planning to visit Armenia again?

My next visit will perhaps take place next month. I come here often. I wish good future to Armenians. I hope Armenia will gradually open more opportunities for its youth.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan