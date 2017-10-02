LIVE: 2017 successful for Armenia in terms of arms equipment of Armed Forces – defense minister
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 2017 was successful for the Armenian Armed Forces in terms of arms equipment, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters during a press conference on October 2, reports Armenpress.
“Armaments are a closed field, and I cannot talk about it in detail, but I can state that the year was successful for us in terms of arms equipment”, the minister said.
He added that Armenia will continue the works on equipping the armament of the Armed Forces both within the frames of the 200 million USD loan agreement with Russia and other directions.
