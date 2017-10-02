Military industry can become economy’s moving force, says defense minister Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has achieved serious successes in the development of its military-industrial complex, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told a press conference October 2.

“During the year we equipped the Armenian Armed Forces with local production and we continue advancing this direction with new momentum”, Sargsyan said.

The minister said making the military-industrial complex one of the moving forces of the country’s economy is realistic.

The minister is convinced that in case of continuing the existing pace, Armenia will be able to export military production, which in turn will contribute to making this branch one of the moving forces of the economy.