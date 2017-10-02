Turkey no longer needs EU membership, says President Erdogan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey no longer needs the EU membership, but they will not unilaterally quit the accession talks, Diken reports.

“The list of countries that most disappointed us are headed by the EU states. This Europe has turned into a place where terrorists walk freely in the streets and take any type of actions against the Turkish legal authorities”, Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

He said the EU has misunderstood the patience showed by them since 1959. “I want to openly state the following: we will not be the side which quits the process. We don’t need the EU membership any more”, he said.