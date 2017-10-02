Increase of military combat readiness level is priority for Armenia, says defense minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The continuous increase of the level of military combat readiness is a priority for Armenia, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told a press conference October 2.

“We have three main directions here. The first is the acquisition of weapons, arms and introduction [of these weapons] in the Armed Forces. The second is the continuous increase of the level of combat readiness, and the third – increase of administration effectiveness within the defense sector”, Sargsyan said.

Summing up his one year in office, the minister stressed that the year was full of numerous events, as well as the designing and introduction of new programs for the military. The minister highlighted the two new military service programs which were earlier announced, “It is me” and “I have the Honor”, which will make military service more appealing for young people, and the “Nation-Army” concept.